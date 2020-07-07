All apartments in Decatur
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

Location

228 Evans Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 1 bed/1ba is located in the heart of Decatur in a charming neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking and walking distance to local shopping and food.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Evans Drive have any available units?
228 Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 228 Evans Drive have?
Some of 228 Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Evans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Evans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 228 Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Evans Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Evans Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

