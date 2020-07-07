Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 228 Evans Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
228 Evans Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 Evans Drive
228 Evans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
228 Evans Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 1 bed/1ba is located in the heart of Decatur in a charming neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking and walking distance to local shopping and food.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 Evans Drive have any available units?
228 Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 228 Evans Drive have?
Some of 228 Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Evans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Evans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Decatur
.
Does 228 Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Evans Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Evans Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Evans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Similar Pages
Decatur 1 Bedrooms
Decatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with Parking
Decatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College