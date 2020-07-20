All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 215 N Candler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
215 N Candler Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:43 AM

215 N Candler Street

215 N Candler St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

215 N Candler St, Decatur, GA 30030
Sycamore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous new home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.5 bath gem on quiet, residential street just steps to downtown Decatur Square, Marta rail station, shops, restaurants. Close to Emory, CDC. Perfect for entertaining: huge, wrap-around porch, open floor plan, chef's kitchen,wooden blinds. Hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, custom baths & closets. Screen porch/outdoor dining off kitchen. Spacious master suite & office on main. Loft area up w/3 bdrms. Private backyard with garden shed & kids playhouse. Lake Claire Pool Pass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Candler Street have any available units?
215 N Candler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 215 N Candler Street have?
Some of 215 N Candler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N Candler Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Candler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Candler Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 N Candler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 215 N Candler Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street offers parking.
Does 215 N Candler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Candler Street have a pool?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street has a pool.
Does 215 N Candler Street have accessible units?
No, 215 N Candler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Candler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 N Candler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N Candler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N Candler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great LakesDowntown Decatur
Winnona Park Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College