215 N Candler Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous new home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.5 bath gem on quiet, residential street just steps to downtown Decatur Square, Marta rail station, shops, restaurants. Close to Emory, CDC. Perfect for entertaining: huge, wrap-around porch, open floor plan, chef's kitchen,wooden blinds. Hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, custom baths & closets. Screen porch/outdoor dining off kitchen. Spacious master suite & office on main. Loft area up w/3 bdrms. Private backyard with garden shed & kids playhouse. Lake Claire Pool Pass.