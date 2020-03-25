151 Madison Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story craftsman home w/open floor plan and 10' ceilings on main floor. Large family room open to kitchen with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Upscale kitchen with stained wood cabinets, granite tops, work island, and breakfast bar. Butlers pantry leads to banquet sized dining room w/beamed ceiling. Breakfast area w/access to screened porch. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Third floor home entertainment center, office, or playroom. 2 car underneath garage, storage room, front porch, zoned HVAC.