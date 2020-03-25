All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 151 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
151 Madison Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

151 Madison Avenue

151 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 Madison Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story craftsman home w/open floor plan and 10' ceilings on main floor. Large family room open to kitchen with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Upscale kitchen with stained wood cabinets, granite tops, work island, and breakfast bar. Butlers pantry leads to banquet sized dining room w/beamed ceiling. Breakfast area w/access to screened porch. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanity. Third floor home entertainment center, office, or playroom. 2 car underneath garage, storage room, front porch, zoned HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Madison Avenue have any available units?
151 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 151 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 151 Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
151 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 151 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 151 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 151 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 151 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 151 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 151 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 151 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Madison Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College