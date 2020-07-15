All apartments in Decatur
131 Maxwell Street

Location

131 Maxwell Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming, spacious bungalow home in the heart of Oakhurst in City of Decatur. Walk to everything. Oakhurst Village restaurants, shops, the community park/pool, and MARTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Maxwell Street have any available units?
131 Maxwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 131 Maxwell Street have?
Some of 131 Maxwell Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Maxwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 Maxwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Maxwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 Maxwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 131 Maxwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 131 Maxwell Street offers parking.
Does 131 Maxwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Maxwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Maxwell Street have a pool?
Yes, 131 Maxwell Street has a pool.
Does 131 Maxwell Street have accessible units?
No, 131 Maxwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Maxwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Maxwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Maxwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Maxwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
