Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

125 Northern Ave #2

Location

125 Northern Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
125 Northern Ave #2 Available 06/01/20 ~Adorable Decatur Condo~ - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Decatur. This home has hardwood floors and marble countertops in the kitchen.Location is everything in Atlanta! This condo is one block off main road going into Decatur. Walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Laundromat on site. Home does not come furnished. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4769786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have any available units?
125 Northern Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 125 Northern Ave #2 have?
Some of 125 Northern Ave #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Northern Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Northern Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Northern Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Northern Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 offer parking?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not offer parking.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Northern Ave #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Northern Ave #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

