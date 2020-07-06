Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 123 New Roommate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
123 New Roommate
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 New Roommate
123 New Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
123 New Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 New Roommate have any available units?
123 New Roommate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Decatur, GA
.
Is 123 New Roommate currently offering any rent specials?
123 New Roommate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 New Roommate pet-friendly?
No, 123 New Roommate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Decatur
.
Does 123 New Roommate offer parking?
No, 123 New Roommate does not offer parking.
Does 123 New Roommate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 New Roommate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 New Roommate have a pool?
No, 123 New Roommate does not have a pool.
Does 123 New Roommate have accessible units?
No, 123 New Roommate does not have accessible units.
Does 123 New Roommate have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 New Roommate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 New Roommate have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 New Roommate does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Similar Pages
Decatur 1 Bedrooms
Decatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with Parking
Decatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College