Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1229 Church Street Unit H

1229 Church St · (678) 929-4345
Location

1229 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
Glennwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1229 Church Street Unit H · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
tennis court
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court. Nice and bright open family room with a sliding glass door to front porch. Washer/Dryer Included. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5799724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Church Street Unit H have any available units?
1229 Church Street Unit H has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Church Street Unit H have?
Some of 1229 Church Street Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Church Street Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Church Street Unit H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Church Street Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Church Street Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Church Street Unit H offer parking?
No, 1229 Church Street Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Church Street Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Church Street Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Church Street Unit H have a pool?
No, 1229 Church Street Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Church Street Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1229 Church Street Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Church Street Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Church Street Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
