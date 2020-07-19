1177 Commerce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Rarely will you find the opportunity to combine the privacy of your own Townhome with the luxury amenities offered by the Artisan. You cannot imagine the fabulous views from the rooftop pool. With front door access to Commerce Drive this is city living at its best. Walk to everything! Upgrades include Brazilian hardwood flooring on main, handsome granite countertops in the kitchen and exposed brick. Oversized master includes his & hers closets and master bath with glass shower & garden tub. Convenient mudroom entrance from your own parking spaces. Storage Unit included.