Decatur, GA
1177 Commerce Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1177 Commerce Drive

1177 Commerce Drive · No Longer Available
Decatur
Downtown Decatur
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1177 Commerce Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Downtown Decatur

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rarely will you find the opportunity to combine the privacy of your own Townhome with the luxury amenities offered by the Artisan. You cannot imagine the fabulous views from the rooftop pool. With front door access to Commerce Drive this is city living at its best. Walk to everything! Upgrades include Brazilian hardwood flooring on main, handsome granite countertops in the kitchen and exposed brick. Oversized master includes his & hers closets and master bath with glass shower & garden tub. Convenient mudroom entrance from your own parking spaces. Storage Unit included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Commerce Drive have any available units?
1177 Commerce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1177 Commerce Drive have?
Some of 1177 Commerce Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Commerce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Commerce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Commerce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1177 Commerce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1177 Commerce Drive offers parking.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Commerce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1177 Commerce Drive has a pool.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive have accessible units?
No, 1177 Commerce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Commerce Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Commerce Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 Commerce Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
