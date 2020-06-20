All apartments in Decatur
Decatur, GA
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive

117 Shadowmoor Drive
Location

117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air. Ample parking. Expansive shared yard with lovely trees and a creek at the back. Less than a mile from the Decatur Marta station, Agnes Scott College, and Columbia Theological Seminary College. Across the street from Winnona Park Elementary School, and only about a mile from Oakhurst as well.Central heat and air. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have any available units?
117 Shadowmoor Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have?
Some of 117 Shadowmoor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Shadowmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Shadowmoor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Shadowmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Shadowmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Shadowmoor Drive does offer parking.
Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Shadowmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Shadowmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Shadowmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Shadowmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Shadowmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
