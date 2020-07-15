1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8

Amenities
2BR/2BA condo convenient to shopping & dining adjacent to the Woodlands Garden wildlife sanctuary. Unit features parquet floors, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen & new appliances steps to the private community pool. New AC unit, plumbing & electrical panel. Enjoy the lush landscape w/ a lovely creek that runs through this pet friendly property. New building facades, driveways & parking areas. Monthly dues include ext. maintenance, landscaping, water, sewer, trash & recycling that includes one deeded parking space & locking storage area. City of Decatur schools!