Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:09 PM

1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8

1010 Scott Boulevard · (404) 907-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Westchester Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2BR/2BA condo convenient to shopping & dining adjacent to the Woodlands Garden wildlife sanctuary. Unit features parquet floors, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen & new appliances steps to the private community pool. New AC unit, plumbing & electrical panel. Enjoy the lush landscape w/ a lovely creek that runs through this pet friendly property. New building facades, driveways & parking areas. Monthly dues include ext. maintenance, landscaping, water, sewer, trash & recycling that includes one deeded parking space & locking storage area. City of Decatur schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have any available units?
1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have?
Some of 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 offers parking.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 has a pool.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8 has units with air conditioning.
