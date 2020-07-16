84 Laurel Drive

Amenities

Most Stunning New Home Construction Neighborhood in DAWSONVILLE. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. The Chef’s kitchen overlooking the dining & family room. This beautiful home also features a powder room, separate laundry room on the 2nd floor, and family room fireplace! Home also includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, and a smart home package! Beautifully scaled interior, upscale finishes, natural light, large kitchen island with granite countertops, SS appliances, OVERSIZED MASTER with soaking tub and separate shower and a large walk-in closet! Amenity package includes pool & cabana. Don't forget about the Walk-ability to dining, PUBLIX & WALMART FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR! Only 1.5 miles to I-400 & 10 minutes to downtown Dawsonville. GPS Address please use: 3348 Dawson Forest Road East Dawsonville, GA 30534.