Dawson County, GA
84 Laurel Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

84 Laurel Drive

84 Laurel Dr E · (770) 235-1856
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

84 Laurel Dr E, Dawson County, GA 30534

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Most Stunning New Home Construction Neighborhood in DAWSONVILLE. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. The Chef’s kitchen overlooking the dining & family room. This beautiful home also features a powder room, separate laundry room on the 2nd floor, and family room fireplace! Home also includes a refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, and a smart home package! Beautifully scaled interior, upscale finishes, natural light, large kitchen island with granite countertops, SS appliances, OVERSIZED MASTER with soaking tub and separate shower and a large walk-in closet! Amenity package includes pool & cabana. Don't forget about the Walk-ability to dining, PUBLIX & WALMART FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR! Only 1.5 miles to I-400 & 10 minutes to downtown Dawsonville. GPS Address please use: 3348 Dawson Forest Road East Dawsonville, GA 30534.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Laurel Drive have any available units?
84 Laurel Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Laurel Drive have?
Some of 84 Laurel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
84 Laurel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 84 Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dawson County.
Does 84 Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 84 Laurel Drive offers parking.
Does 84 Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Laurel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Laurel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 84 Laurel Drive has a pool.
Does 84 Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 84 Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Laurel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Laurel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Laurel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
