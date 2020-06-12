/
furnished apartments
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Darien, GA
505 Houston Street
505 Houston Street, Darien, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
876 sqft
Adorably renovated cottage within walking distance to shopping and schools. This tastefully decorated cottage in historic Darien is ready for immediate occupancy; this home is completely furnished to included linens and all kitchenware.
509 Houston Street
509 Houston Street, Darien, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
876 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within walking distance to downtown Darien restaurants, shops and school.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
1506 Plantation Point Drive
1506 Plantation Point Dr, Glynn County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1200 sqft
2 beds/baths, screened porch with ceiling fan, covered parking spot with abundance of guest parking, Elevator and wheelchair paved path to elevator, Tennis court, Private pool overlooking Hampton River, next to full service Marina, Custom
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Darien
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
929 Wimbledon
929 Wimbledon Dr, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1200 sqft
This cute fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with a loft has 2 full baths and a glassed in sunroom. Great mid-island location, perfect for a short term stay or a Fletc rental.
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.
404 Fairway Villas
404 Fairway Villas, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
AVAILABLE April 1, 2020! Fully Furnished 2 BR, 3.5BA townhome located in Fairway Villas in Sea Palms. Seasonal Bedroom on first floor with a fully glassed sunroom overlooking the lagoon. Open kitchen looking out over the lagoon.
224 Circle Drive
224 Circle Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1612 sqft
This beautifully updated, fully furnished home is walking distance to Redfern Village and many local shopping hotspots and restaurants. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of seating and room to grill out with friends and family.
506 Ashbrook Drive
506 Ashbrook Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1577 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom home with many extras, including built in's in the living area, and a glassed sunroom leading out into the beautifully landscaped yard.
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.