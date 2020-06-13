31 Apartments for rent in Darien, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
107 Broad Street
107 Broad Street, Darien, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1506 Plantation Point Drive
1506 Plantation Point Dr, Glynn County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1200 sqft
2 beds/baths, screened porch with ceiling fan, covered parking spot with abundance of guest parking, Elevator and wheelchair paved path to elevator, Tennis court, Private pool overlooking Hampton River, next to full service Marina, Custom

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Heron Court
34 Heron Ct Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
Available June 15th. Located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance from the community pool. Open living room and kitchen area. Ceramic tiled floor, 2 car garage, open patio. One year lease, non-smoking, unfurnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
Results within 10 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Darien, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Darien renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

