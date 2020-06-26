Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 515 Cole Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
515 Cole Creek Dr
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
515 Cole Creek Dr
515 Cole Creek Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
515 Cole Creek Dr, Dallas, GA 30157
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in split level house in quiet neighborhood in Dallas GA. Rent is 900 and includes all amenities. All brand new appliances and washer and dryer are also in the unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr have any available units?
515 Cole Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, GA
.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 515 Cole Creek Dr have?
Some of 515 Cole Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 515 Cole Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
515 Cole Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Cole Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 515 Cole Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 515 Cole Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Cole Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 515 Cole Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 515 Cole Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Cole Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Cole Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
