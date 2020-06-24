Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
509 Oscar Way
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 Oscar Way
509 Oscar Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
509 Oscar Way, Dallas, GA 30132
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 BD 2 1/2 BA with huge fenced back
yard. This home looks almost new featuring
modern kitchen, baths and fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Oscar Way have any available units?
509 Oscar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, GA
.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 509 Oscar Way currently offering any rent specials?
509 Oscar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Oscar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Oscar Way is pet friendly.
Does 509 Oscar Way offer parking?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not offer parking.
Does 509 Oscar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Oscar Way have a pool?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not have a pool.
Does 509 Oscar Way have accessible units?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Oscar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Oscar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Oscar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
