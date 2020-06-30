All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

447 White Ingram Parkway

447 W I Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

447 W I Pkwy, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Great Town Homes in Dallas - Near Well Star Paulding Hospital

(RLNE5191255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have any available units?
447 White Ingram Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 447 White Ingram Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
447 White Ingram Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 White Ingram Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 White Ingram Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway offer parking?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have a pool?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have accessible units?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 White Ingram Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 White Ingram Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

