408 S Fortune Way

Amenities
Gorgeous craftsman home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 story foyer welcomes you into this amazing home featuring separate living room, separate dining room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and view to family room for easy entertaining. Spacious family room offers fireplace. Master retreat with sitting room, private deck and spa-like bath with double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Patio overlooks large, fenced backyard. Great neighborhood in great location!