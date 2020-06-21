All apartments in Dallas
408 S Fortune Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:20 AM

408 S Fortune Way

408 South Fortune Way · (404) 579-2767
Location

408 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA 30157

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2409 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous craftsman home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 story foyer welcomes you into this amazing home featuring separate living room, separate dining room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and view to family room for easy entertaining. Spacious family room offers fireplace. Master retreat with sitting room, private deck and spa-like bath with double vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Patio overlooks large, fenced backyard. Great neighborhood in great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S Fortune Way have any available units?
408 S Fortune Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S Fortune Way have?
Some of 408 S Fortune Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S Fortune Way currently offering any rent specials?
408 S Fortune Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S Fortune Way pet-friendly?
No, 408 S Fortune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 408 S Fortune Way offer parking?
Yes, 408 S Fortune Way does offer parking.
Does 408 S Fortune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S Fortune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S Fortune Way have a pool?
Yes, 408 S Fortune Way has a pool.
Does 408 S Fortune Way have accessible units?
No, 408 S Fortune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S Fortune Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S Fortune Way has units with dishwashers.
