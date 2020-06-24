All apartments in Dallas
408 Heritage Club Circle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

408 Heritage Club Circle

408 Heritage Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

408 Heritage Club Circle, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Maintained Home In Swim/Tennis Community. 2-Story, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath On Unfinished Basement! Bedroom & Full Bathroom On The Main Level! Separate Dining Room. Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Black Appliances (including fridge!) & Island Overlooking Greatroom With Gas Fireplace. LVP Flooring. Owner's Suite With Large Walk-In Closet & Deluxe Bath With Dual Vanities PLUS Separate Tub/Shower. Large Secondary Bedrooms. Upstairs Loft/Media Area. Basement Stubbed For Future Bath! No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Heritage Club Circle have any available units?
408 Heritage Club Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Heritage Club Circle have?
Some of 408 Heritage Club Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Heritage Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
408 Heritage Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Heritage Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 408 Heritage Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 408 Heritage Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 408 Heritage Club Circle offers parking.
Does 408 Heritage Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Heritage Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Heritage Club Circle have a pool?
Yes, 408 Heritage Club Circle has a pool.
Does 408 Heritage Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 408 Heritage Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Heritage Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Heritage Club Circle has units with dishwashers.
