408 Heritage Club Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Beautifully Maintained Home In Swim/Tennis Community. 2-Story, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath On Unfinished Basement! Bedroom & Full Bathroom On The Main Level! Separate Dining Room. Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Black Appliances (including fridge!) & Island Overlooking Greatroom With Gas Fireplace. LVP Flooring. Owner's Suite With Large Walk-In Closet & Deluxe Bath With Dual Vanities PLUS Separate Tub/Shower. Large Secondary Bedrooms. Upstairs Loft/Media Area. Basement Stubbed For Future Bath! No Section 8.