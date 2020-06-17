All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

313 Ivy Brook Dr

313 Ivy Brook Drive · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Ivy Brook Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have any available units?
313 Ivy Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have?
Some of 313 Ivy Brook Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Ivy Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 Ivy Brook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Ivy Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Ivy Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 313 Ivy Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Ivy Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 313 Ivy Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 Ivy Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Ivy Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Ivy Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.
