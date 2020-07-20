Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 275 Silver Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
275 Silver Ridge Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
275 Silver Ridge Drive
275 Silver Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
275 Silver Ridge Drive, Dallas, GA 30157
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have any available units?
275 Silver Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, GA
.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have?
Some of 275 Silver Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 275 Silver Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 Silver Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Silver Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 275 Silver Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 275 Silver Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Silver Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 275 Silver Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 Silver Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Silver Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Silver Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Similar Pages
Dallas 3 Bedrooms
Dallas Apartments with Balconies
Dallas Apartments with Pools
Dallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Carrollton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Rome, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College