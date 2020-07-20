All apartments in Dallas
247 Bainbridge Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 Bainbridge Circle

247 Bainbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

247 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family house with 2 car garage. Back deck, unfinished basement. Fireplace in living room.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have any available units?
247 Bainbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 247 Bainbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
247 Bainbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Bainbridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 247 Bainbridge Circle offers parking.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Bainbridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Bainbridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
