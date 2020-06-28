All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 237 Brookside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
237 Brookside Dr
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

237 Brookside Dr

237 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

237 Brookside Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5108075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Brookside Dr have any available units?
237 Brookside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 237 Brookside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
237 Brookside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Brookside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 237 Brookside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 237 Brookside Dr offer parking?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 237 Brookside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Brookside Dr have a pool?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 237 Brookside Dr have accessible units?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Brookside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Brookside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Brookside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College