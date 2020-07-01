All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 219 Hampton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
219 Hampton Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:28 PM

219 Hampton Drive

219 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

219 Hampton Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Hampton Drive have any available units?
219 Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 219 Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Hampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Hampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Hampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College