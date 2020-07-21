All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 211 Hollyhock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
211 Hollyhock Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

211 Hollyhock Lane

211 Hollyhock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

211 Hollyhock Lane, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,176 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5440369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Hollyhock Lane have any available units?
211 Hollyhock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Hollyhock Lane have?
Some of 211 Hollyhock Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Hollyhock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
211 Hollyhock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Hollyhock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 211 Hollyhock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 211 Hollyhock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 211 Hollyhock Lane offers parking.
Does 211 Hollyhock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Hollyhock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Hollyhock Lane have a pool?
No, 211 Hollyhock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 211 Hollyhock Lane have accessible units?
No, 211 Hollyhock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Hollyhock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Hollyhock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDallas Apartments with Balconies
Dallas Apartments with PoolsDallas Luxury Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Stockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College