Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 Brookside Drive

211 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Brookside Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ef4e260e4 ----
Three bedroom split level on large lot. Nice open living spaces. Family room with fireplace. Unfinished basement area - great for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Brookside Drive have any available units?
211 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 211 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Brookside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 211 Brookside Drive offer parking?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
