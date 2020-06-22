211 Brookside Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ef4e260e4 ---- Three bedroom split level on large lot. Nice open living spaces. Family room with fireplace. Unfinished basement area - great for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
