Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:45 PM

207 West Bridge Park

207 West Bridge Park · No Longer Available
Location

207 West Bridge Park, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 West Bridge Park have any available units?
207 West Bridge Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 207 West Bridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
207 West Bridge Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 West Bridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 West Bridge Park is pet friendly.
Does 207 West Bridge Park offer parking?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not offer parking.
Does 207 West Bridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 West Bridge Park have a pool?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not have a pool.
Does 207 West Bridge Park have accessible units?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not have accessible units.
Does 207 West Bridge Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 West Bridge Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 West Bridge Park does not have units with air conditioning.
