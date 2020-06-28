All apartments in Dallas
164 Saint Ann Circle
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

164 Saint Ann Circle

164 St Ann Cir · No Longer Available
Location

164 St Ann Cir, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online on our website. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have any available units?
164 Saint Ann Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 164 Saint Ann Circle currently offering any rent specials?
164 Saint Ann Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Saint Ann Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Saint Ann Circle is pet friendly.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle offer parking?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not offer parking.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have a pool?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not have a pool.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have accessible units?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Saint Ann Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Saint Ann Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
