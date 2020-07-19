All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 Omega Court

128 Omega Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 Omega Court, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Dallas, GA. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Omega Court have any available units?
128 Omega Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Omega Court have?
Some of 128 Omega Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Omega Court currently offering any rent specials?
128 Omega Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Omega Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Omega Court is pet friendly.
Does 128 Omega Court offer parking?
Yes, 128 Omega Court offers parking.
Does 128 Omega Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Omega Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Omega Court have a pool?
No, 128 Omega Court does not have a pool.
Does 128 Omega Court have accessible units?
No, 128 Omega Court does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Omega Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Omega Court does not have units with dishwashers.
