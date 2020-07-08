All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 124 Silver Fox Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
124 Silver Fox Trail
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:30 PM

124 Silver Fox Trail

124 Silver Fox Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

124 Silver Fox Trail, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease so apply today to take advantage of this promotional offer! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have any available units?
124 Silver Fox Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 124 Silver Fox Trail currently offering any rent specials?
124 Silver Fox Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Silver Fox Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Silver Fox Trail is pet friendly.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail offer parking?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not offer parking.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have a pool?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not have a pool.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have accessible units?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Silver Fox Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Silver Fox Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College