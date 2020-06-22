All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Remington Place Drive

109 Remington Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Remington Place Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Remington Place Drive have any available units?
109 Remington Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 109 Remington Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Remington Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Remington Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Remington Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive offer parking?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Remington Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Remington Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
