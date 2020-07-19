Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 108 West Bridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
108 West Bridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 West Bridge Drive
108 West Bridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
108 West Bridge Drive, Dallas, GA 30157
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Do NOT touch thermostat and turn off all lights. www.snelsonproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have any available units?
108 West Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, GA
.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 108 West Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 West Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 West Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive offer parking?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 West Bridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 West Bridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
