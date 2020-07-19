All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 104 West Bridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
104 West Bridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 West Bridge Court

104 West Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

104 West Bridge Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Dallas, GA. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 West Bridge Court have any available units?
104 West Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 West Bridge Court have?
Some of 104 West Bridge Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 West Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 West Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 West Bridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 West Bridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 West Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 West Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 104 West Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 West Bridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 West Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 104 West Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 West Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 104 West Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 West Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 West Bridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balconies
Dallas Apartments with PoolsDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Stockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College