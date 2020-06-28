All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 102 Ivy Trace Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
102 Ivy Trace Ln
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

102 Ivy Trace Ln

102 Ivy Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Ivy Trace Lane, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have any available units?
102 Ivy Trace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have?
Some of 102 Ivy Trace Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Ivy Trace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
102 Ivy Trace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Ivy Trace Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Ivy Trace Ln is pet friendly.
Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln offer parking?
Yes, 102 Ivy Trace Ln offers parking.
Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Ivy Trace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have a pool?
No, 102 Ivy Trace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have accessible units?
No, 102 Ivy Trace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Ivy Trace Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Ivy Trace Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College