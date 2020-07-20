All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Christine Court

101 Christine Court · No Longer Available
Location

101 Christine Court, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,258 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large, fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Christine Court have any available units?
101 Christine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Christine Court have?
Some of 101 Christine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Christine Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Christine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Christine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Christine Court is pet friendly.
Does 101 Christine Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Christine Court offers parking.
Does 101 Christine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Christine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Christine Court have a pool?
No, 101 Christine Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Christine Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Christine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Christine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Christine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
