Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center concierge courtyard game room hot tub lobby media room online portal shuffle board

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments in Cumming, Georgia is located just outside the perimeter of the GA-400 and is conveniently only minutes to I-85. Situated in the prestigious master planned community of Windermere, Preston Pointe is near several parks and just a few miles to a weekend getaway at Lake Lanier. Residents at Preston Pointe have access to an attractive collection of interior features and community amenities. Our one, two and three bedroom homes for rent have unique features such as built-in microwaves, washer and dryer connections, private patios or balconies and custom crown molding for an elegant accent. Our residents enjoy relaxing at our swimming pool with sundeck seating, resident lounge with Wi-Fi or our strength and cardio fitness center with nearby lighted tennis court. Call or stop by for a personal tour today!