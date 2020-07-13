All apartments in Cumming
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing

3305 Hutchinson Rd · (762) 338-2576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5202 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 7204 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20101 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Unit 11204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Unit 20102 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
parking
alarm system
bike storage
concierge
guest parking
key fob access
Evergreen at Aubreys Landing is an established apartment community located in the heart of the ever expanding area of Cumming, Georgia. Nestled on Hutchinson Road, Evergreen at Aubreys Landing features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle. Discover your new home in one of the spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans! Come enjoy the spacious fitness center with up-to-date equipment or our business center with exclusive internet access. You can lounge in our resort style pool or soak in our waterfall pool. If it is action you crave, challenge your friends to a match on one of our tennis courts! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have any available units?
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing has 10 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have?
Some of Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing offers parking.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing has a pool.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have accessible units?
No, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing has units with air conditioning.
