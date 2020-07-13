Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving tennis court parking alarm system bike storage concierge guest parking key fob access

Evergreen at Aubreys Landing is an established apartment community located in the heart of the ever expanding area of Cumming, Georgia. Nestled on Hutchinson Road, Evergreen at Aubreys Landing features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle. Discover your new home in one of the spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plans! Come enjoy the spacious fitness center with up-to-date equipment or our business center with exclusive internet access. You can lounge in our resort style pool or soak in our waterfall pool. If it is action you crave, challenge your friends to a match on one of our tennis courts! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.