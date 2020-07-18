3526 Castleberry Village Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

Ready for occupancy w/2 weeks notice. 3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Brick front, Cumming townhome in Villages of Castleberry. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Spacious family room w/view to kitchen & dining area w/patio perfect for grilling out. Granite Kitchen boasts island/breakfast bar, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & walk in pantry. Garage leads straight into kitchen convenient for bringing in groceries. Townhome is across from amenities & lots of visitor parking. Upstairs Large master bedroom features trey ceiling & master bath w/double vanities, separate tub & shower & huge walk in closet. Big Laundry Room w/Washer/Dryer included. Spacious secondary bedrooms have huge closet space w/Full bath between. Villages of Castleberry amenities include Swim/tennis/playground. No Pets. No Smoking. Minutes from GA400N Exit 14/Hwy 9 local shopping/dining/Greenway parks & recreation areas & close to Exit 13 The Collections of Forsyth Mall.