Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3526 Castleberry Village Circle

3526 Castleberry Vilage Drive · (877) 744-3455
Location

3526 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Ready for occupancy w/2 weeks notice. 3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Brick front, Cumming townhome in Villages of Castleberry. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods throughout main floor. Spacious family room w/view to kitchen & dining area w/patio perfect for grilling out. Granite Kitchen boasts island/breakfast bar, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & walk in pantry. Garage leads straight into kitchen convenient for bringing in groceries. Townhome is across from amenities & lots of visitor parking. Upstairs Large master bedroom features trey ceiling & master bath w/double vanities, separate tub & shower & huge walk in closet. Big Laundry Room w/Washer/Dryer included. Spacious secondary bedrooms have huge closet space w/Full bath between. Villages of Castleberry amenities include Swim/tennis/playground. No Pets. No Smoking. Minutes from GA400N Exit 14/Hwy 9 local shopping/dining/Greenway parks & recreation areas & close to Exit 13 The Collections of Forsyth Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have any available units?
3526 Castleberry Village Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have?
Some of 3526 Castleberry Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Castleberry Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Castleberry Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Castleberry Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumming.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle offers parking.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle has a pool.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Castleberry Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Castleberry Village Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
