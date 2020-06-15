1237 Fischer Trace

Amenities
NEW TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. Smart Home design. WiFi Certified. Baldwin plan w/hdwd floors on main. Beautiful kitchen-dark stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops w/tile back splash. Gas fplc. Wall of windows on back, private bkyd. Nice loft area upstairs. Laundry rm up w/washer & dryer. Water sprinklers, Carbon Monoxide Detector & thermostat on each floor. Pool,clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, playground & fire pit. Easy access to 400, Lake Lanier. Walking distance to Costco. Shopping, dining on Marketplace Blvd. For Sale or For rent. End unit. Lawncare included.