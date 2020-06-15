All apartments in Cumming
Find more places like 1237 Fischer Trace.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:16 AM

1237 Fischer Trace

1237 Fischer Trce · (678) 474-6488
Location

1237 Fischer Trce, Cumming, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
NEW TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. Smart Home design. WiFi Certified. Baldwin plan w/hdwd floors on main. Beautiful kitchen-dark stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops w/tile back splash. Gas fplc. Wall of windows on back, private bkyd. Nice loft area upstairs. Laundry rm up w/washer & dryer. Water sprinklers, Carbon Monoxide Detector & thermostat on each floor. Pool,clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, playground & fire pit. Easy access to 400, Lake Lanier. Walking distance to Costco. Shopping, dining on Marketplace Blvd. For Sale or For rent. End unit. Lawncare included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Fischer Trace have any available units?
1237 Fischer Trace has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 Fischer Trace have?
Some of 1237 Fischer Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Fischer Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Fischer Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Fischer Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Fischer Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumming.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Fischer Trace does offer parking.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Fischer Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Fischer Trace has a pool.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace have accessible units?
No, 1237 Fischer Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Fischer Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Fischer Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Fischer Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
