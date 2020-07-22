All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 69 Bailey Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
69 Bailey Dr
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

69 Bailey Dr

69 Bailey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

69 Bailey Drive, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated cottage, 2 bed, 1 bath, large private yard, prime location, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Bailey Dr have any available units?
69 Bailey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
Is 69 Bailey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
69 Bailey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Bailey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 69 Bailey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 69 Bailey Dr offer parking?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 69 Bailey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Bailey Dr have a pool?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 69 Bailey Dr have accessible units?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Bailey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Bailey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Bailey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College