All apartments in Coweta County
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
61 Wakefield Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
61 Wakefield Dr
61 Wake Field Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
61 Wake Field Dr, Coweta County, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, prime sought after 30265 location, close to fim studios, I85, Ashley Park and Cancer Treatment Center! Newly renovated, large living spaces, sun room, private yard, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have any available units?
61 Wakefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coweta County, GA
.
What amenities does 61 Wakefield Dr have?
Some of 61 Wakefield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 61 Wakefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
61 Wakefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Wakefield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 61 Wakefield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coweta County
.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 61 Wakefield Dr offers parking.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Wakefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have a pool?
No, 61 Wakefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 61 Wakefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Wakefield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Wakefield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Wakefield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
