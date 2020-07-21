55 Woodridge Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool

On the green in White Oak, beautiful golf course view, 10ft plus ceilings, two living areas, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, HOA community, granite counters, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, must see!