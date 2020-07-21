On the green in White Oak, beautiful golf course view, 10ft plus ceilings, two living areas, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, HOA community, granite counters, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have any available units?
55 Woodridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 55 Woodridge Pl have?
Some of 55 Woodridge Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Woodridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
55 Woodridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.