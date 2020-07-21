All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

55 Woodridge Pl

55 Woodridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

55 Woodridge Place, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
On the green in White Oak, beautiful golf course view, 10ft plus ceilings, two living areas, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, HOA community, granite counters, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Woodridge Pl have any available units?
55 Woodridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 55 Woodridge Pl have?
Some of 55 Woodridge Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Woodridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
55 Woodridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Woodridge Pl pet-friendly?
No, 55 Woodridge Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl offer parking?
No, 55 Woodridge Pl does not offer parking.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Woodridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 55 Woodridge Pl has a pool.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 55 Woodridge Pl has accessible units.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Woodridge Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Woodridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Woodridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
