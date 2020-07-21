All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

484 Midway Rd

484 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Location

484 Midway Road, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Newnan. Lawn care included. Call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Midway Rd have any available units?
484 Midway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
Is 484 Midway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
484 Midway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Midway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 484 Midway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 484 Midway Rd offer parking?
No, 484 Midway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 484 Midway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Midway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Midway Rd have a pool?
No, 484 Midway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 484 Midway Rd have accessible units?
No, 484 Midway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Midway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Midway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Midway Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 Midway Rd has units with air conditioning.
