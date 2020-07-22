All apartments in Coweta County
25 Hidden Brook Lane
25 Hidden Brook Lane

25 Hidden Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25 Hidden Brook Lane, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
extra storage
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Fall in love with this 3BR 2BA home that features bright window light and pitched ceilings, an open concept living, and dining rooms, granite counters in kitchen with a breakfast bar, coffered ceiling in master bedroom with master bath separate tub and shower! Enjoy the rear patio and shed on level backyard for add'l storage! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Northgate High School

Madras Middle School

Arbor Springs Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have any available units?
25 Hidden Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
Is 25 Hidden Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Hidden Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Hidden Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Hidden Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Hidden Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
