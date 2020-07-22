25 Hidden Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Fall in love with this 3BR 2BA home that features bright window light and pitched ceilings, an open concept living, and dining rooms, granite counters in kitchen with a breakfast bar, coffered ceiling in master bedroom with master bath separate tub and shower! Enjoy the rear patio and shed on level backyard for add'l storage! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Northgate High School



Madras Middle School



Arbor Springs Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.