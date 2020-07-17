182 Ragsdale Rd

Amenities

8 ACRES! Check out the 3D TOUR! This absolutely beautiful life-size dollhouse home will have you living out your childhood dreams. Renovated with brand new finishes; NEW Granite, NEW Carpet, NEW Luxury Vinyl Flooring, NEW Garage Doors, NEW Interior/Exterior Paint, and NEW stainless steel appliances. On cold nights, cozy up to any one of the three beautiful fireplaces throughout the house. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The second and third floor are divided. The home has two separate kitchens. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining visitors! The unfinished basement is a blank canvas just waiting for your inspired ideas and artistic vision.