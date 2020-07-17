All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:33 AM

182 Ragsdale Rd

182 Ragsdale Road · (470) 639-8910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

182 Ragsdale Road, Coweta County, GA 30277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8 ACRES! Check out the 3D TOUR! This absolutely beautiful life-size dollhouse home will have you living out your childhood dreams. Renovated with brand new finishes; NEW Granite, NEW Carpet, NEW Luxury Vinyl Flooring, NEW Garage Doors, NEW Interior/Exterior Paint, and NEW stainless steel appliances. On cold nights, cozy up to any one of the three beautiful fireplaces throughout the house. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. The second and third floor are divided. The home has two separate kitchens. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining visitors! The unfinished basement is a blank canvas just waiting for your inspired ideas and artistic vision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have any available units?
182 Ragsdale Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 Ragsdale Rd have?
Some of 182 Ragsdale Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Ragsdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
182 Ragsdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Ragsdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 182 Ragsdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 182 Ragsdale Rd offers parking.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Ragsdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have a pool?
No, 182 Ragsdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 182 Ragsdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Ragsdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Ragsdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Ragsdale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
