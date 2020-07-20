Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
125 Elberta Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Elberta Drive
125 Elberta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
125 Elberta Drive, Coweta County, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
125 Elberta Drive. Spacious ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home with separate dining room and eat in kitchen. Large lot in cul-de-sac and 2 car garage. Back deck with private backyard. -
(RLNE2465366)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Elberta Drive have any available units?
125 Elberta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coweta County, GA
.
What amenities does 125 Elberta Drive have?
Some of 125 Elberta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Elberta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Elberta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Elberta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Elberta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Elberta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Elberta Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Elberta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Elberta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Elberta Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Elberta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Elberta Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Elberta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Elberta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Elberta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Elberta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Elberta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
