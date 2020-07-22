Rent Calculator
All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 124 Gerri Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Coweta County, GA
124 Gerri Dr
124 Gerri Dr
124 Gerri Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
124 Gerri Drive, Coweta County, GA 30263
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**PRICE REDUCED**124 Gerri Drive: Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on wooded lot in quiet neighborhood for rent in Newnan! -
(RLNE2133916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Gerri Dr have any available units?
124 Gerri Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coweta County, GA
.
What amenities does 124 Gerri Dr have?
Some of 124 Gerri Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 124 Gerri Dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Gerri Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Gerri Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Gerri Dr is pet friendly.
Does 124 Gerri Dr offer parking?
Yes, 124 Gerri Dr offers parking.
Does 124 Gerri Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Gerri Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Gerri Dr have a pool?
No, 124 Gerri Dr does not have a pool.
Does 124 Gerri Dr have accessible units?
No, 124 Gerri Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Gerri Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Gerri Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Gerri Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Gerri Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
