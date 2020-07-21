All apartments in Coweta County
100 Greenridge Way

100 Greenridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

100 Greenridge Way, Coweta County, GA 30265
Arbor Springs

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful European 2-story home, available first weekend in March to one lucky applicant! Winding staircase leads upstairs to 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, arched openings, powder room, huge kitchen with built in desk, granite counters, stainless appliances with refrigerator, double ovens and gas cooking, open to breakfast area and family room. Large deck off the family room also. Upstairs has nice loft/library with built in shelving, huge master with second fireplace, and huge master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Nice laundry room up also. Large level yard, 3 car attached garage with lovely drive under portico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Greenridge Way have any available units?
100 Greenridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Greenridge Way have?
Some of 100 Greenridge Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Greenridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 Greenridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Greenridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 100 Greenridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 100 Greenridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 100 Greenridge Way offers parking.
Does 100 Greenridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Greenridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Greenridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 100 Greenridge Way has a pool.
Does 100 Greenridge Way have accessible units?
No, 100 Greenridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Greenridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Greenridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Greenridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Greenridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
