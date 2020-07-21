100 Greenridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful European 2-story home, available first weekend in March to one lucky applicant! Winding staircase leads upstairs to 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, arched openings, powder room, huge kitchen with built in desk, granite counters, stainless appliances with refrigerator, double ovens and gas cooking, open to breakfast area and family room. Large deck off the family room also. Upstairs has nice loft/library with built in shelving, huge master with second fireplace, and huge master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Nice laundry room up also. Large level yard, 3 car attached garage with lovely drive under portico.