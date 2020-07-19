All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 1 Logwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
1 Logwood Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1 Logwood Lane

1 Logwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1 Logwood Lane, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Newnan, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. This one will not last long! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Logwood Lane have any available units?
1 Logwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 1 Logwood Lane have?
Some of 1 Logwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Logwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Logwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Logwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Logwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 1 Logwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Logwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1 Logwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Logwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Logwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Logwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Logwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Logwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Logwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Logwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Logwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Logwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College