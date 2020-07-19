**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Newnan, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. This one will not last long! *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Logwood Lane have any available units?
1 Logwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 1 Logwood Lane have?
Some of 1 Logwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Logwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Logwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.