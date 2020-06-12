All apartments in Covington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest

9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have any available units?
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
