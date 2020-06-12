All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 6374 Avery Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, GA
/
6374 Avery Street Southwest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

6374 Avery Street Southwest

6374 Avery Street Southwest · (470) 400-8444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA 30014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have any available units?
6374 Avery Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have?
Some of 6374 Avery Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 Avery Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6374 Avery Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 Avery Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6374 Avery Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does offer parking.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6374 Avery Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6374 Avery Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6374 Avery Street Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington 3 BedroomsCovington Apartments with Garage
Covington Apartments with ParkingCovington Dog Friendly Apartments
Covington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA
Belvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMilledgeville, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity