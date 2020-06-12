6374 Avery Street Southwest

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.